Dorothy Mae Chase, 88, Glasgow, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gusty Catherine Goad Chase. She was a caregiver and attended the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include one brother, Donny Chase and his wife Patricia of Glasgow; two sisters-in-law: Mrs. W. T. Chase of Glasgow and Mrs. Archie Chase of Summersville; six nieces and nephews: Amy, Joyce, Linda, Becky, Kenny, and Barry; several great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

There will be a two hour visitation from 12 to 2 pm Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. A private burial will be in the Chase-Emmett Cemetery.