San Antonio Spurs’ Tim Duncan Steps Away From Assistant Coaching Position

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan is stepping away from coaching after spending last season as an assistant coach with his former team. The 44-year-old Hall of Famer will continue to provide player development guidance as he did after he retired following the 2015-16 season.

Duncan earned 15 selections each to the All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Star teams through his 19 seasons as a player in San Antonio, where he led the Spurs to five championships after the team drafted him with the first overall pick out of Wake Forest in 1997. Duncan served as acting head coach when Gregg Popovich was ejected from a game back in November.

There are no other reported changes to Popovich’s staff, which also includes Becky Hammon, Will Hardy, Chip Engelland and Mitch Johnson.