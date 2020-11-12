Ryan Murphy Shares First Look At “American Horror Story” Season 10

American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy has teased fans on Instagram with a first look at Season 10 of the supernatural horror. Posting on social media, Ryan shared an image of a mouth filled with razor sharp teeth and an ‘AHS10’ tattoo inked on the tongue.

TV shows have experienced delays in production this year due to Covid-19, but Murphy confirmed a few months ago that production for Season 10 would be restarting in October. “Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch,” he wrote on Instagram.

Editorial credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com