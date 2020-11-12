New York, Ohio, Indiana and More States Add New Restrictions After Spike In COVID-19 Cases

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new restrictions as COVID-19 cases increased in their states. The United States set another daily record for new infections, with 136,300 new cases were added nationwide Tuesday, topping the previous mark by about 8,000. Tuesday also saw the most deaths nationwide, about 1,400, since mid-August.

Cases have surged in New York, where Cuomo announced Wednesday that new restrictions would go into effect Friday. Private indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, and gyms, bars and restaurants must close each night at 10 p.m. The curfew will apply only to restaurants licensed by the state liquor authority. Others may provide take-out after 10 p.m.

DeWine announced Ohio will reinstitute its statewide mask mandate as the state has reported 50,000 new COVID-19 cases within 13 days. Under the new order, retail businesses will be required to post a face covering requirement sign at all public entrances and ensure that employees and customers wear masks.

Indiana Gov. Holcomb said beginning this weekend, orange counties will be limited to social gatherings of 50 people or fewer. Red counties will be limited to gatherings of 25 people or fewer. Most of the state’s counties are designated orange, including Marion County. Nine counties are red.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his state is dealing with the worst surge of the pandemic so far, with hospitalizations spiking to about 4,200 per day. Pritzker urged residents to wear masks and advised against large holiday gatherings for the safety of front-line health workers.