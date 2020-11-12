Julia Ann Perkins , 85, of Lexington, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 11th, at NHC in Glasgow, KY.

Ann was a native of Hazard, KY, where she was born on February 17, 1935, a daughter of the late Hallie (Brock) and Harve Engle.

She was a member of Centenary Methodist Church in Lexington, KY. During Ann’s life she owned and operated a Day Care, worked as a beautician and taught piano lessons.

On July 7, 1952, she married Francis Karol Perkins in Hawaii. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2008.

Ann is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Scott Rush, of Tompkinsville, KY; Karol Ann and Richard Mattmiller, Jr., of Lexington, KY. Five grandchildren, Karol Marie Bailey, Richard Mattmiller and Barrett Mattmiller, all of Lexington, KY; Ashley Anne Rush, of Glasgow, KY; and Chad Thomas Rush, and wife Kendall, of Tompkinsville, KY; five great grandchildren also survive.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM EST on Monday, November 16th at Englewood Cemetery in Hazard, KY.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.