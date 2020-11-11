Roberto Campos, Jr., age 17, of Smiths Grove, KY, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was a Junior at Barren County High School and an employee of Walmart.

He was the son of Roberto Campos Centeno and Wendy Campos.

Besides his parents he is survived by three sisters, Selena Campos, Ana Campos, Nya Campos all of Smiths Grove, KY; two brothers, Tyler Brown, Glasgow, KY, Jose Diego Campos, Smiths Grove, KY; girl friend, Summer Lopez, Barren County; grandparents, Linda Hughes, Melvin Hughes, Leticia Ceno, J Consuelo Campos; aunts, Jenny Hughes, Twana Hughes, Olga Velasquez, Ana Campos, Maria Campos, Kenia Campos, Claudia Campos; uncles, Shawn Hughes, Felipe Campos, Sergio Campos, Lalio Campos, Jose Luis Campos, Juan Campos, Osbaldo Campos, Miguel Quintanilla, Sebastian Chilel, Simon Ruiz, Alex Martinez, Hugo Velasquez.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, November12, 2020 at Our Lady of Caves Catholic Church.

Rosary service will be Wednesday at 7:00 PM at Brooks Funeral Home.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral service will be private.

The funeral celebration for Roberto Campos, Jr will be live streamed on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM CT.

Family and friends may view the service on https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Hom