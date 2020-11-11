Pittsburgh Steelers Add QB Ben Roethlisberger And 3 Other Players To COVID-19 List

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers added veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other player to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were also added to the list. Each player will be isolated for five days and will not be allowed to attend meetings or practice in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Steelers also placed tight end Vance McDonald on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19. The additional four players were found as “high risk” close contacts with McDonald on Sunday. The players added to the list will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to be eligible to play when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger and the three other Steelers players can return to the team facility Saturday if they continue to test negative and don’t exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. The Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys on Monday canceled their Wednesday practice session after McDonald’s positive test.

Editorial credit: Ken Durden / Shutterstock.com