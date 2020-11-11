Janet Bailey Reece, 67, of Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the NHC Health Care. She was a daughter of the late James Bailey and Aline Nichols Jones. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by two sons: Jason (Cheryl) Reece and Jamey (Micah) Reece; four grandchildren: Kara Reece, Kelsey Reece, Peyton Reece and Trevor (Alyssa) Reece; one sister: Joyce Evans.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one sister: Shelia Bailey; one brother: Donnie Scoggins; one granddaughter: Breanne Reece.

Funeral will be 1:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am till funeral time Friday.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at NHC Healthcare for their care.