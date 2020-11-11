Born on May 12th, 1927, Effie Mae Emmett (93) of Glasgow KY, departed this life on November 10th, 2020. She was a longtime employee of Handmacher’s in Glasgow for many years before becoming a successful entrepreneur. Mrs. Emmett began her entrepreneurship in a time when women were not plentiful in the workforce, let alone, owned and operated businesses. Mrs. Emmett owned and operated several, including, Cave City Sportswear, Granny’s Antique Mall, and the Glasgow Flea Market. Throughout her life, with her relentless work ethic, she created many employment opportunities, employing many people, and investing in the community she loved, Barren County.

Saved as a young girl at an old-time revival, she told countless times, of a spot where she knew the Lord spoke peace to her soul at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a member until her death. She believed in salvation and being born again by humble repentance.

Mrs. Emmett leaves behind in her memory a loving companion, her dog, Andy; six grandchildren, Sandra “Sam” Kaye Graham (Michael) of Morgantown, Richard John Wingate, Jr. (Teresa) of Bowling Green, Effie Ruth Poteet (Walter) of Scottsville, Wendy Daniella Cross (Tony) of Bowling Green, Robert Lee Wingate (Shelly) of Bowling Green, and Tonya Renee Redford (Bryan) of Glasgow; seventeen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition, she is also survived by a daughter in law, Janet Emmett; along with a good friend and caregiver, Ralph Scott; three bonus grandchildren; and three bonus great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by, a family friend, who helped to raise her, Harry Tolle and her husband, Roy Dan Emmett. Leaving too soon, and departing life before her was her only two children, a daughter, Ruth Aline Wingate and one son, Timothy Emmett, along with son in law, Richard John Wingate, Sr. Mrs. Emmett was also proceeded in death, by two brothers, Lawrence Emmitt, and Dick Emmitt; three sisters, Ethel Wooten, Betty Logsdon, and Ellen Wheat; and one great grandchild.

Along with her loving family, Mrs. Emmett leaves behind a legacy of hard work, an undying commitment to her family and an abundance of precious memories.

The funeral service for Mrs. Emmett will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14th at

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Saturday morning until time for the service at the funeral home. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Emmett. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.