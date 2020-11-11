Atlanta Falcons Waive Disgruntled First-Round Pick Takk McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons have waived defensive end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick, just one week after he voiced displeasure that he’d not been traded. The Falcons’ release of McKinley was not a surprise, after McKinley posted on his Twitter account that he requested trades in 2019 and again this year. McKinley said the Falcons turned down an offer for a second-round pick in 2019. He also said, “The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”

McKinley had a combined 13 sacks in his first two seasons, but missed five of the Falcons’ first nine games due to groin injuries this season, including Sunday’s 34-27 win over Denver. He had a sack and four tackles in this season’s opening loss to Seattle.

McKinley had 79 total tackles with 17 1-2 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 45 quarterback hits in four seasons. His release comes as the Falcons began their bye week.





