Alice Mae Herald Carter, 70, of Edmonton passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the home of her sister, in Bowling Green, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 22, 1950 the daughter, of the late Clarence Elwood and Katie Frazier Majors. Mrs Carter was a pattern technician for Fruit of Loom in Bowling Green, she was a loving wife, step-mother, and sister and attended South Edmonton Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Carter of Edmonton; two step-daughters, Jacklin K. Carter and Laura Ellen Carter; six sisters, Joyce Majors, Glenda Mager, Doris Jordan (Randy) , Phyllis Wyatt (Rickey) , Vickie Pierce, Teressa Perkins; two brothers, Adam Majors and William Majors (Sue) all of Bowling Green.

In addition to her first husband, Jerry Hearld she was preceded in death by two brothers Ricky Majors, Darrell (Wrench) Majors, one sister Caroline Majors.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date as the family chose cremation. There will be no visitation. Butler funeral home is assisting the family with services

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mrs. Carter. Share your condolence with the family at www.butlerfuneral.com