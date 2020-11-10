Mr. Donald Gene Cash (Updated)

Mr. Donald Gene Cash of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 73 years, 9 months, and 14 days. He was born in Bow, Kentucky on Sunday, January 26, 1947, the son of Waco and Angie (Ooten) Cash. He was of Pentecostal faith, a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, the chief mechanic for Sutton Shirt Corporation, and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Cash, brothers, Kendell Cash, Eugene Cash, Wendell Cash, James Cash, and sisters, Genevee Logan and Justina Ooten.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Claywell) Cash of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday, October 30, 1965, his son, Stacey (and JoAnn) Cash of Burkesville, Kentucky, his brother, Willie (and Lisa) Cash of Monticello, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Austin Cash and Taylor Cash, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Modoc Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Norris-New Funeral Home, until the funeral hour on Thursday.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.