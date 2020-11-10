Mr. Donald Cash, age 73, husband of Joyce (Claywell) Cash passed away on Monday, November 09, 2020 at his residence in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Arrangements are incomplete. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.
