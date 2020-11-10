Michelle Lynn Post, 46, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born on August 18, 1974 in Metcalfe County, Kentucky. Michelle was an Auditor for Carhart in Glasgow and was a graduate from Metcalfe County High School.

She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony “Tony” Post.

Survivors include, one daughter, Brandi Post of Glasgow, Kentucky; two sons, Brandon Lenharr of Edmonton, Kentucky and Anthony Black; one brother-in-law, Don Post (Shelia) of Glasgow, Kentucky; one special friend, Donnie Killeen of Glasgow, Kentucky; one sister, Sylia Strode; two brothers, Joe Page and Wally; and one cousin Pam Holman.

The funeral service for Mrs. Post will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 13th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM until time for the service at the funeral home.

A. F.. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Post.