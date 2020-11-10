Tuesday 10th November 2020
Melissa Gibbins

  • @ 2:00 pm

Melissa Gibbins, 53, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Estelle House in Ocala. She was a native of Florida and was a warehouse fulfillment worker at Chewy.com.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol-Ann Davis; her parents, Alice Lenz and Michael Lenz; and her maternal grandmother, Irene Pierce.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Kevin Gibbins; one son, Elijah Gibbins and wife Melissa, of Ocala, FL; three grandchildren, Zoey Davis, Riley Gibbins, and Cooper Gibbins; two sisters, Lisa Garrett and Tina Lenz; one brother, Michael Cloer.

All services will be private under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online ay www.winnfuneralhome.com.

