Elree Yates, 83, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a farmer, former employee of Pet Milk Company, Franklin Livestock Market and Bourbon Livestock Market and member of Shiloh United Methodist Church where he served as Sunday school superintendent and part time lay speaker and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a son of the late Rector Yates and Nannie Willoughby Yates.

He is survived by his wife: Gladys Thompson Yates, Scottsville, KY;

Special nephew: Anthony Thompson and wife, Darla, Scottsville, KY;

2 brothers-in-law: Oscar Thompson and Malcom Thompson and wife, Patty, all of Scottsville, KY;

4 sisters-in-law: Wanda Martin and husband, Eugene; Betty Sullivan and husband, David; Becky Dyer and husband, Delane and Linda Herrington and husband, Lynn, all of Scottsville, KY;

Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant half brother: Lester Yates; 1 son: Rex Yates; 1 sister: Ovaleta Yates Landrum and 1 brother-in-law: Earl Thompson.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Landers and Bro. Steve Newman officiating and burial in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 7:00 A.M. Thursday until funeral time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shiloh Cemetery or Hosparus. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, social distancing and face mask are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.