‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The “Today” show weatherman and co-host, 66, said he will undergo surgery to have his prostate removed.

Roker explained he wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis in order to spotlight the number of men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer. “If you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease. And it’s why I wanted to take you along my journey, so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives.” he said. “I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, poor Al,’ you know, because I’m gonna be OK.”

Roker will be undergoing surgery this week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Dr. Vincent Laudone, who is set to perform the surgery, discussed the severity of Roker’s diagnosis, saying, “Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it. We settled on removing the prostate.”

