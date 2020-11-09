Timothy Allen England, 60, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Bedford C. and Geneva Christine Reece England. He was a HVAC inspector for the State of Kentucky. He was attending Coral Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife: Jo Rita England; one son: Jason England and his wife Christie; one daughter: Kasey Mizell and her husband Lance; four grandchildren: Zachary England, Paisley England Leigha Mizell and Kruz Mizell,; one brother: Junior England and his wife Olivia. Funeral will be 2:00 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.