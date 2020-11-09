Rosie Akin, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Westmoreland, TN native was the co-owner and operator of Akin’s Restaurant, employee of Discount Tobacco, former bookkeeper, former employee of Sumitomo and member of Siloam Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Rudolph Carter and Margie Katherene Hammock Carter and wife of the late William Earl Akin.

She is survived by 1 son: Randy Akin and wife, Helen, Brentwood, TN;

1 daughter: Catherine Brown and husband, Jason, Adolphus, KY;

1 step son: Eddie Lynn Akin, Franklin, KY;

1 step daughter: Vickie Mann and husband, James, Franklin, KY;

2 brothers: Eugene Carter and wife, Paulette, Gallatin, TN and Tommy Carter and wife, LaDora, Lafayette, TN;

2 sisters: Mary Locke, Lebanon, TN and Dora Gulley and husband, R. B., Lafayette, TN;

8 grandchildren: Jimmy Akin, Mary Catherine Akin, Elizabeth Akin, Will Akin, Kristen Smith, Justin Smith, Michael Smith and Jamie Brown;

2 great grandchildren: Corbin Harwood and Claire Harwood;

Several step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and after 7:00 a.m. until funeral time Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home.