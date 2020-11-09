Robert Carl Morgan, 77, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. He was born in Glasgow, on November 17, 1942 to the late Edward Ford Morgan and Sylvia Woodcock Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a farmer and member of Browders Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Morgan of Glasgow; son, Tim Morgan (Nancy) of Glasgow; grandson, Mason Morgan of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sons, Christopher Todd Morgan and Paul Edward Morgan; two brothers and 3 sisters.

Funeral service will be 11:00am Wednesday, November 11th at the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday morning until time for service at the funeral home.