Raymond Curtis Hunton, 88 of Bowling Green died Sunday, November 8 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a son of the late John F. and Emma Curtis Hunton and husband of the late Florence Dargie Hunton. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Francis Clark and Mary Ruth Oliver; five brothers, Dallas, Roy, Melvin, Wilber and Herman Hunton. He was retired from Rockwell International in Long Beech, California, was a U S Air Force Veteran, a member of Rockfield United Methodist Church and a member of the Bug-A-Mug Computer Club.

His survivors include his daughter, Donna Rayburn, a granddaughter, Lily Rayburn, several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Felts Cemetery in Logan County. The family entrusted Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel for the arrangements.