QB Patrick Mahomes And The Kansas City Chiefs Take Win Over Carolina Panthers 33-31

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs held on for a 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, after kicker Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field goal on the final play.

The Chiefs took a 33-24 lead after Mahomes threw a 2-yard touchdown with under eight minutes left in the game. The Panthers cut it to 33-31 when running back Christian McCaffrey scored with 1:26 remaining. Mahomes had 372 passing yards and tossed four touchdowns in the Chiefs’ victory. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino’s record for the fewest games to reach 100 career touchdown passes.

The Chiefs have a bye week before playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 22, while the Panthers are scheduled to play the Buccaneers next Sunday.

