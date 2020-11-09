President-Elect Biden To Announce COVID-19 Task Force As Cases Continue To Rise Across The U.S.

President-elect Joe Biden is keeping a campaign promise to make the resurgent coronavirus his immediate priority, and on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden spent much of his election campaign criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has now caused the deaths of 237,000 people in America. The United States saw a record number of new infections last week, with the total number of cases nearing 10 million.

The coronavirus task force will be charged with developing a blueprint for containing the disease once Biden takes office in January. It will be headed by three co-chairs, former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith of Yale University, according to two people familiar with the matter.

On Sunday, Biden’s transition team launced a new website, BuildBackBetter.com, and a new social media handle, @transition46, to provide the public with information on the handover.

