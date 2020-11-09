Mary Kathleen Buck McAlpin died Sunday. She was a current resident of NHC in Glasgow, Kentucky and had tested positive for Covid-19, the cause of the 2020 pandemic. Kathleen, or Kat, as she liked to be called was born in Albany, Kentucky on November 24, 1931 to Harlan Buck and Lena Mae Stockton Buck. She married Lecile Boyd McAlpin on November 25, 1950 in Albany. They had three children- Roger Dale, Gordon Wayne, and Sharon LeAnn. Kathleen was a hardworking, devoted mother and loyal wife. She took care of the home and her children as only a loving mother can. She was funny, sweet and a clown when a camera appeared. Her grandchildren remember her as being the one to trot them on knee singing, “Whoa mule whoa, whoa mule I say” or the one that would get on the floor and do whatever they asked her to do. Kathleen was a Christian and was a faithful church attender with her family until dementia took over her life. She showed the love of Christ in her daily walk. She loved to go antique hunting with her sisters where she would pick up that great piece for her collection. The sister’s spent many days on the road having great times and collecting their treasures. Kathleen is survived by her daughter LeAnn Taylor, of Louisville, KY; daughters-in-law, Jamie McAlpin, of Bardstown, KY and Andrea McAlpin of Tompkinsville, KY. There are seven grandchildren- Aime Eubank (Joel), Chelsea Bartley, Andrew McAlpin (Laura), Hillorey Carnahan (Dallas), Leslie Ulrich (Josh), Caitlin Brown (Matthew), Morgan Williamson (Austin), and 10 great grandchildren- Madeleine, Bennett, Levi, Wade, Jaxon, Caroline, Letty, Riley, Emily, and Brooks. Two much loved sisters Dean Craig of Albany, Kentucky and Phyllis Jones (Ray) of Forsyth, Illinois survived along with 1 niece (Tammy) and 2 nephews (Jim, Michael and their families). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and both sons. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Monroe County Memorial Lawn with burial to follow. Visitation is Wednesday morning after 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Monroe County Backpack Program or to the Tompkinsville First Baptist Church Blessing Box. *For the protection of Mrs. McAlpin’s family it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshears recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. No public lounge is available at this time due to Covid-19.*