Mary Helen Allen, age 82 of Brownsville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Jefferson County native was born on April 5, 1938 to the late Roy and Gertie Mae Johnson White. She was married to Clarence Odis Allen, who also preceded her in death.

Mary Helen retired from food services at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– three sons, Odis Allen (Debbie), Richard Allen (Michelle) and Charlie Henry (Sherry) all of Brownsville; two daughters, Tina Smelser (Bob) of Pembroke Pines, FL and Melinda Livingston of Brownsville; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great; one brother, Charles “Tig” White and one sister, Dorothy Cooper. She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Leland Allen, four brothers and four sisters.

Interment will be in Bethany Memorial Cemetery, Louisville, KY.

VISITATION

5 – 8 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020

9 – 10 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

10 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel