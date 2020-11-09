Linda R. Patton, 76, Smiths Grove, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Center. A native of Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Mildred Ness Kinkead. She was a retired CAN who loved caring for people. She loved her family; playing cards with them; taking pictures; and reading. Survivors include her husband Dave Patton; four children: David Patton, Jr. (Bernie), Donnie Patton, Daryl Wayne Patton (Kurt), and Brandy Torres (Jose); two brothers: Richard Kinkead and Keith Kinkead; 11 grandchildren: 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Cave City Cemetery under the direction of the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.