James Terry Christian Sr., age 59, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at his residence. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 29, 1961 to the late James Lee Christian and the late Patricia Ann (Dean) Christian.

He is survived by three children, James Terry Christian, Jr (Kara) of South Point, OH, Quentin Allen Christian (Callie) of Glasgow, and Alicia Christian Young (Donald) of Scottsville; one sister, Kimberly Brown of Huntington, WV; six grandchildren, Isabella, Heaven, Colton, Madelyn, Jayden, and Jacob; one uncle, Zane Christian of Kenova, WV; numerous cousins and one niece and nephew also survive.

He loved sports, but baseball was his favorite. He especially loved the Cincinnati Reds. He was a laborer for over 40 years for BR Retreading, Dickerson Lumber Company, National Lumber, and Glasgow Foods.

There was nothing in this world he loved more than his children and grandchildren.

A special Thank You to Alexis Boston, Dr. William Thornbury, and Khristi Boone.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11th at The Avenue Church in Glasgow. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time for the services at the church.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Christian in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Christian.