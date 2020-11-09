Jackie Dale “Jack” Ford, 83, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 8th, in Louisville, KY. Jack was born in Gamaliel, KY on March 20, 1937, a son of the late Modena Ford. Jack is survived by two daughters, Robin Knapp (Jerry) and Rebecca Duff (Tom), and two sons Todd Ford (Gail) and Troy Ford (LeAnn) and a step daughter, Kim Ashby, all of Louisville, KY, his ex-wife and caretaker, Betty Ford, two step daughters, Dorothy Morgan and Jewell Hunter, all of Tompkinsville, KY. Jack is preceded in death by a step son, Ellis M. Key. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 12th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Brother Gary Emberton will officiate. Visitation is Thursday morning after 10:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 PM. Burial is in Gamaliel Cemetery.