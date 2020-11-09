Chase Elliott Wins The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship At Phoenix

Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship during Sunday’s title race at Phoenix Raceway, winning his first Cup Series title over Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

24-year-old passed Logano for the race win and the championship. Elliott led 153 laps, the most of any driver. The championship is Elliott’s first and will likely make him the first driver since his father, Bill, in 1988 to win the Cup Series title in the same season where he was voted NASCAR’s most popular driver. Chase Elliott has been NASCAR’s most popular driver for the past two seasons and is a shoo-in for his third straight.

Chase Elliott Drives From Back of Field to Win First NASCAR Title Via www.si.com Chase Elliott took the torch from teammate Jimmie Johnson by winning his first Cup title Sunday,…

Editorial credit: Grindstone Media Group / Shutterstock.com