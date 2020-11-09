Carolyn Maxine LaFavor, 69, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Dewitt, Arkansas native was an employee of APACE a former employee of American Greetings and member of Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Raymond O’Neil Gaddis and Vivian Maxine Shelton Gaddis.

She is survived by 2 sons: Billy Clay Marsh and wife, Angela and Ethan Brandon LaFavor and wife, Samara, all of Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Nikita Maxine “Nikki” Woods and husband, Eddie, Scottsville, KY;

2 brothers: Jason Gaddis, OK and John Payton Gaddis, Bowling Green, KY;

2 sisters: Teri Trinh and husband, Thuan and Leigha Gaye Cook and husband, Bruce, all of Bowling Green, KY;

3 grandchildren: Hanna Woods, Layten Marsh and Emberly LaFavor;

She was preceded in death by 1 brother: Lonnie Gaddis.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick and Bro. Jonathan Marsh officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 7:00 A.M. Wednesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.