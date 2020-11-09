Boyce Thomas Ellis, 82 of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, passed away Saturday,

November 7, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of

the late Charles Thomas and Patsy Cordell Ellis. Boyce was a avid

fisherman.

He is survived by six children: Janett, Vickie, Timmy, Nelda, Tammy Victoria

and Roxann; thirteen grandchildren: Jason, Brandon, Brittany, Amanda,

Vickie, Chelsea, Matthew, Anthony, Josh, Ashley, Jeffrey, Katie and James;

fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister: Margaret Ellis Duncan.

There will be private graveside services. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is

assisting the family with arrangements.