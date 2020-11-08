Sarah Mae Hogan, 87 of Munfordville died Sunday, Nov. 8 at Signature of North Hardin in Radcliff.

She was the daughter of the late Clifford & Della Rigdon Geralds. Mrs. Hogan was formerly the Hart County Treasurer and she was also a published author. She was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Nelson Jones and Otha Hogan and her infant daughter Cheryl Ann Jones.

Mrs. Hogan is survived by a daughter-Sheila Miles & her husband Barry of Munfordville

One brothers Wayne Geralds of Cave City; three grandchildren Bryan Timothy Minton, Charles Calvin Miles and Barry Keith Miles; nine great-grandchildren Justin, Kali, Chase, Alonna, Kaige, Cooper, Owen, Emily and Alex.

Funeral services for Sarah Mae Hogan will be 11am Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Junior Shirley officiating. Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.