Mary Jane Buster, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Rebus and Annette Knight. Mary Jane lived most of her adult life in Owensboro, KY and retired as a high school foreign language teacher. Mary Jane was a friend to anyone, young or old. She accepted everyone as her own and wished only the best for all. She was devoted to her church and volunteering. Her life was filled being surrounded by friends and family as often as she possibly could. After she retired, she enjoyed her winters in Ft. Myers, Florida where she was loved equally within that community. She loved her grandchildren dearly and loved going out to eat. She is survived by her husband Bill Buster, two daughters, and two sons. Lisa Lyons of Owensboro, Kentucky, Jennifer Miller of Arlington, Texas, Tom Sanford of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Paul Kimbel of Lewisville, Texas, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John Knight and daughter Rachel Kimbel. In honor of her wishes, the family has chosen cremation with services to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor Mary Jane’s memory consider making a donation to Help Office of Owensboro, Inc 270-685-4971 or Next Step of Glasgow, Kentucky 270-659-0020. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Buster. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com