Georgie Bush, age 87 of Northtown died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was a native of Hart County and a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Northtown United Baptist Church, he loved horses and bluegrass music.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Teet” Bush; his parents, Eddie Dewey Bush and Mary Frances Lewis Bush; one sister and six brothers.

He is survived by his four children, Marline Whitmer and her husband Terry; Michael Bush and his wife Frances, Marilyn Dennison and her husband Clifton, and Maria Sweatman and her husband Tim; one granddaughter, Marla Cahoe and her husband Chris; one sister, Margie Reynolds.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, November 9 at Winn Funeral Home and from 8 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

