Freda Ann Crowe, 68, of Gamaliel, KY, passed away Saturday, November 7th,at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Freda was born in Allen County, KY on March 2, 1952, a daughter of the late Dortha (Pitcock) and Riley B. Turner. She was retired from working in various sewing factories. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in the Lamb community. On November 25, 1971, she married Lawrence Ray Crowe, who survives, of Gamaliel, KY. Freda is also survived by a daughter, and son-in-law, Melissa and Tonie Brown, of Austin, KY; two grandchildren, Brayden and Spencer Brown. Freda is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Carver, of Fountain Run, KY; Mary Bockover, of Fountain Run, KY. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by one sister, Kathleen Billingsley and a brother, R.B. Turner. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Burial to follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, 5-8 PM, and Tuesday, 9 AM until service time at1PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Bethlehem Cemetery. *For the protection of Mrs. Crowe’s family, it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. No public lounge is available at this time due to Covid-19.*