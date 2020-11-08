Annie Bell Settle, 91, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Glasgow. She was born in Beckton, KY on February 3, 1929 to the late Leslie Furlong and Mallie Bell Hawkins Furlong. Mrs. Settle was a homemaker and a member of Mt Olivet Baptist Church. Survivors include three daughters, Sandra Wilkerson of Glasgow, Billie Jo Toms (David) of Bowling Green, and Bonnie Johnson (Paul) Indian land, SC; grandchildren, Chris Toms (Tracey) of Bowling Green, Daniel Toms (Kristi) of Elizabethtown, Tracey Starnes (Wayne) of Lexington, Andrea Soltysiak (Daniel) of Grand Rapids, MI, great grandchildren, Spencer Toms, Addyson Toms, Marissa Toms, Owens Toms, Ava Soltysiak, Alexandra Soltysiak, Trent Soltysiak, and Ella Kate Starnes; sisters Bessie Gibbons and Barbara Wooten (Thurman) both of Glasgow; brothers, Billy Furlong of Cave City and Donald Furlong (Sue) of Glasgow. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Settle; two sisters, Ilene Furlong, and Grace Smith; four brothers, Leroy, James, Charles, and Jewell Furlong; and sons-in-law, Clifton Wilkerson and Kim Trent. A family graveside service will be held 2:00pm Monday, November 9th at the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Settle. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.