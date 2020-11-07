Wayne King, 72, of Gamaliel, KY, formerly of Nashville, TN, passed away Friday, November 6th, at his home. Wayne was born in Nashville, TN on September 8, 1948, a son of the late Ruth (Tinney) and Charles King. He served in the US Marines and National Guard. He retired from working in sales. Wayne is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Starling, of Gamaliel, KY and Melanie King, of Gamaliel, KY; 5 grandchildren, Alicia Loftis (Daniel), Josh Ford (Louann), Chasatie Pedigo, Angela Brinkle and Cody Starling, 6 great grandchildren, Tyler Brinkle, Jeffrey Stafford, Colton Stafford, Makayah Stafford, Liam Loftis and Paisley Ford. Wayne is also survived by a sister, Diana King, of Nashville, TN. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Campbell. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 9th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation is Monday after 10:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.