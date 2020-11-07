Talmage Leroy Crabtree, 75, Cave City, passed away at his home on Friday, November 06, 2020. He was born April 06, 1945 in Warren County to the late William and Earline Cross Crabtree. He worked at the Naval Ordnance, Louisville and was of the Baptist Faith. He was a US Veteran having served during the Vietnam era.

Survivors include his wife Diane Key Crabtree, Cave City; a daughter Pam Waters (Tony), Cave City; a sister Glenda Crabtree, New Albany, IN; a grandson, Spencer Waters; nieces Jeana Jameson and Misty Taylor; nephew Chad Crabtree; a special great-nephew Keylan Bailey and special caregiver Melinda Grubbs.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Newman Crabtree.

Funeral services with Ryan Broers officiating will be at the Cave City Baptist Church on Monday, November 9th at 2 PM with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the church will be from 9 AM Monday until time of service.

Due to the current Covid-19 Crisis the KY Governor has mandated that all visitors shall wear a mask or face covering and maintain safe distancing of 6 feet. Hugging and shaking hands are discouraged.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City is honored to assist the family with the arrangements in their time of need.