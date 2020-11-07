Joe Ballard, 73, Glasgow, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at NHC

Healthcare in Glasgow. He was born in Barren County on September 24, 1947

to the late Talbert and Lucille Garmon Ballard. He was of the Baptist

faith. He is survived by his brothers, Carlos Ballard, Herbert Ballard

(Brenda), Robert Ballard (Linda) all of Glasgow, and Preston Ballard (Gayle)

of Knob Lick; sister-in-law Margie Ballard of Edmonton; several nieces and

nephews, and his family of caregivers at NHC Healthcare Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Garnet Ballard; his sisters: Lucy Fields (Henry), Lounell Smith

(Clifton), and Mary Helen Ballard; his sister-ion-law Linda Ballard.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Locust

Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home from

11 am Monday until time for service. The family requests that expressions

of sympathy take the form of contributions to Shanti Niketan Hospice Home.