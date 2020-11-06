Michael E. “Opie” Taylor age 66 of Munfordville passed away Thursday at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Proctor & Virginia Richardson Taylor. Michael was retired from R.R. Donnelley, a former paramedic with the Hart County Ambulance Service and currently he was a deputy with the Hart County Jail. Michael was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force having served during Vietnam and he was a member of the Calvary Church in Bonnieville.

He was preceded in death by two brothers Carroll Richard Taylor & Proctor Taylor, Jr.

He is survived by his wife Rita; two daughters-Jessica Seaborne of Horse Cave and Brittany Taylor of Munfordville; three grandchildren-Drake, Lillyan & Amelia; two brothers-George Allen Taylor of Munfordville & Floyd Herbert Taylor of Upton; two sisters-Mary Lou Smith and Marquita Clark both of Munfordville

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral services for Michael “Opie” Taylor will be 2pm Tuesday, Nov. 10 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Rowlett officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be Monday from 3-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home. Due to the state guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a face covering while inside the funeral home.