Lillian M. Riggs

Lillian M. Riggs, 86, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Knoxville, TN native was a homemaker and member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Manchester, KY where she served on the Women’s Auxiliary. she was a daughter of the late Marshall McClung Odum and Rosetta Mae Patterson Odum and wife of the late Robert Freels Riggs, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter: Cheryl Swafford, Scottsville, KY; 1 grandson: Damien Swafford, Scottsville, KY; 1 grandson: Dylan Swafford, Scottsville, KY; A special niece: Carol Parker, Newport News, VA.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law: Edward Swafford.

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday at Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 pm at Goad Funeral Home.