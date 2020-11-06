Friday 6th November 2020
Lillian M. Riggs, 86, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care.  The Knoxville, TN native was a homemaker and member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Manchester, KY where she served on the Women’s Auxiliary.  she was a daughter of the late Marshall McClung Odum and Rosetta Mae Patterson Odum and wife of the late Robert Freels Riggs, Jr. 

She is survived by her daughter:  Cheryl Swafford, Scottsville, KY; 1 grandson:  Damien Swafford, Scottsville, KY;  1 grandson:  Dylan Swafford, Scottsville, KY; A special niece:  Carol Parker, Newport News, VA. 

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law:  Edward Swafford. 

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday at Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 pm at Goad Funeral Home.  

