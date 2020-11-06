Larry Howell

Larry Howell, 65, of Alvaton, KY passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence. The Drake, KY native was an employee of WKU Glasgow Campus, former employee of Holley Carburetor, member of Beech Grove General Baptist Church where he served as church trustee and former Sunday School superintendent and sexton of Beech Grove Cemetery. He was a son of the late Werdno Lee Howell and Gener Clarence Johnson Howell and husband of the late Dr. Debbie Howell.

He is survived by 1 son: David Gammon and wife, Shawn, Bowling Green, KY; 2 daughters: Beth Roddy and Tracie Franklin and husband, Kerry, all of Bowling Green, KY; 3 brothers: Wilbur Howell and wife, Joan, Levitown, PA; Charles Howell and wife, Karen, Franklin, KY; Danny Howell and wife, Nancy, Scottsville, KY; 1 sister: Dianne Howell, Franklin, KY;

12 grandchildren: Dylan Roddy, Abigail Wright, Drayton Roddy, Haley Gammon, Joshua Wright, Dalton Roddy, Justin Wright, Josten Roddy, Isabella Franklin, Olivia Franklin, Cody Hymer and Courtney Hymer; 2 great grandchildren: Lyla Grace Lewis and Everleigh Mae Lewis and Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Debbie Howell.

Joint funeral service with his wife, Dr. Debbie Basil Howell, will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Lawrence Gilliam and Bro. Gary Pardue officiating and burial in Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and after 8:00 a.m. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Beech Grove Cemetery Fund. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, social distancing and face mask are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.