Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears Join Texans And Colts In Closing Training Facilities Due To COVID-19 Concerns

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs are the latest NFL teams to close down their training facilities due to a positive coronavirus test. In a statement, the Bears said they were notified of a player testing positive Thursday morning and paused all in-person activities at Halas Hall, canceling practice. Chicago is scheduled to face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.

Closures in Kansas City and Chicago followed news that the Indianapolis Colts conducted its meetings virtually after a staff member tested positive. The Houston Texans also shut down their facility for the second straight week after a player’s positive test. Linebacker Jacob Martin was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, while linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Ryan Cole have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being labeled as high risk due to close contact.

