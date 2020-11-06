James “Kelly” Shaw, Sr., 60, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence. A native of Lexington, he was a son of the late Doyle and Eleanor Harlow Shaw. He was a painter for McKinney Painting and a grateful believer in Jesus who was anxious to go home to be with Him.

Survivors include one son, James “Little Kelly” Shaw, Jr.; two grandchildren: Maddie Jo Shaw and Kylee James Shaw; two brothers: Mike and Ivan; one sister, Wanda; and Melissa Shaw whom he considered like a daughter. He is also survived by a special niece Jo Garmon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, James Kelly Shaw III; two brothers, Bobby and Eddie; and one sister, Sandy.

Mr. Shaw chose cremation. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Crossland Community Church, 217 N. L. Rogers Wells Blvd, Glasgow, KY 42141. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.