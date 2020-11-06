Dr. Debbie Howell

Dr. Debbie Howell, 63, of Alvaton, KY passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence. The Louisville, KY native was an employee of Essity, a former employee of Holley Carburetor and member of Beech Grove General Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was the wife of the late Larry Howell.

She is survived by 1 son: David Gammon and wife, Shawn, Bowling Green, KY; 2 daughters: Beth Roddy and Tracie Franklin and husband, Kerry, all of Bowling Green, KY; Her parents: Gene and Ruth Basil, Bowling Green, KY; 1 brother: Gene Basil, Jr. and wife, Sherri, Bowling Green, KY; 12 grandchildren: Dylan Roddy, Abigail Wright, Drayton Roddy, Haley Gammon, Joshua Wright, Dalton Roddy, Justin Wright, Josten Roddy, Isabella Franklin, Olivia Franklin, Cody Hymer and Courtney Hymer; 2 great grandchildren: Lyla Grace Lewis and Everleigh Mae Lewis and Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother: Danny Basil.

Joint funeral service with her husband, Larry Howell, will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Lawrence Gilliam and Bro. Gary Pardue officiating and burial in Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and after 8:00 a.m. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Beech Grove Cemetery Fund. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, social distancing and face mask are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.