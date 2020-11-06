Bennie Leon Hayes, 64, of Bowling Green passed away at 8:02 PM Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 at his residence.

The Edmonson County native was an electrician. He was a son of the late William C. Hayes and Jacquelyn Vincent of Bowling Green, who survives. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Don Hayes, Bobby Hayes and Bill Hayes.

Public visitation is scheduled for 10:00 AM-1:30 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Sweeden Cemetery.

Also surviving are a son, Bobby Durant Hayes (Casey Lawson) of Glasgow; two brothers, Jason Powers of Scottsville and Jeff Hayes (Tammy Strode) of Bowling Green; two sisters, Monica Stephens (Wayne) and April Gammons of Bowling Green; a half brother, Billy Hayes of Sweeden; and a grandson, Cason Durant Hayes.