Friday 6th November 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Bennie Leon Hayes

  • @ 5:44 pm

Bennie Leon Hayes

Bennie Leon Hayes, 64, of Bowling Green passed away at 8:02 PM Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 at his residence.

The Edmonson County native was an electrician. He was a son of the late William C. Hayes and Jacquelyn Vincent of Bowling Green, who survives. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Don Hayes, Bobby Hayes and Bill Hayes.

Also surviving are a son, Bobby Durant Hayes (Casey Lawson) of Glasgow; two brothers, Jason Powers of Scottsville and Jeff  Hayes (Tammy Strode) of Bowling Green; two sisters, Monica Stephens (Wayne) and April Gammons of Bowling Green; a half brother, Billy Hayes of Sweeden; and a grandson, Cason Durant Hayes.

Public visitation is scheduled for 10:00 AM-1:30 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Sweeden Cemetery.

 

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC