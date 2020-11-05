San Francisco 49ers Shut Team Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test

The San Francisco 49ers closed their team facility Wednesday after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19. The 49ers are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in Santa Clara, Calif. Bourne’s agent, Henry Organ, said he is asymptomatic, but has gone into self-quarantine.

The 49ers said in a news release: “Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol, and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high-risk individuals. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”

The 49ers said they will conduct virtual team meetings because of the positive test result. The team’s Thursday Night Football game — set for 8:20 p.m. EST on Thursday — remains scheduled.

