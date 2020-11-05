Nelda Polston 79, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence. Born May 26, 1941 in Glasgow the daughter, of the late Raymond and Olean Emmert Pedigo and the wife, of the late Elvin Edward Polston. Mrs. Polston was a homemaker and member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include one son, Tony Polston (Jennifer of Glasgow; two daughters, Tina Corbin (Chris) of Columbia and Tammy Polston of Glasgow; five grandchildren, Brittany Benitez (Vicente), Amber Polston both of Glasgow, Kalynn Corbin, Emerie Corbin and Evelyn Corbin all of Columbia; two great-grandchildren, Gracie Lynn Benitez and Rose Benitez.

A memorial service will be held 2:00pm Monday, November 9, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday Nov. 9th 10:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Polston in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Polston. Share your message of condolence with the family of Nelda Polston at www.crowfuneralhome.com.