Loretta Joyce Jones, 86, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. She was born on March 1, 1934, to the late Raymond and Bessie (Eaton) Henderson.

She married Orie Jones Jr. who precedes her in death. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tompkinsville.

She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Blackburn (Jack) of Marrowbone, Kentucky; two sons, John Huber (Kathy) of Springtown, Texas and Jack Huber (Ullie) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two sisters, Jackie Kembell and Martha Tatum; one brother, Raymond Henderson; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents and spouse she was preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Henderson; one sister, Mary Scott.

Mrs. Jones chose cremation with no services at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.